Noble Corp. upgraded to Buy, Rowan cut to Hold at Jefferies

Noble Corp. (NE -7.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $9.50 price target while offshore drilling peer Rowan (RDC -8.1% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $20 target at Jefferies.

While the firm still does not view the group favorably, it sees relative value in NE and considers the stock as the safest way to play offshore drilling exposure for now, as the stock should enjoy modest upside on a distributable cash flow and relative valuation basis.

Meanwhile, although RDC still generates healthy free cash flow, Jefferies sees risk that medium-term earnings disappoint as the upturn in jackups and ultra-deepwater markets looks challenged from a profitability standpoint.