Trump travel ban puts $20B in Boeing aircraft sales at risk, analyst says

Pres. Trump's immigration action targeting countries such as Iran and Iraq places at risk ~$20B worth of Boeing (BA -1.5% ) commercial aircraft orders, says CFRA Research aerospace analyst James Corridore.

Boeing's order book is strong enough to withstand potential cancellations, but there's also a risk that Trump's tough talk on China trade could threaten the company's aircraft sales to that country and result in sales going to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY), Corridore says.

Last month, Boeing announced a $16.6B deal for state-owned Iran Air to buy 50 of its narrow-body 737 passenger jets and 30 of the wide-body 777 aircraft; also, Iraq has firm orders to buy 10 of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft and another 18 of the 737s.