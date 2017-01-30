Drexel Hamilton reiterates Apple at Buy, $185 target

Ahead of Apple's Q1 2017 report set for release tomorrow, analyst Brian White notes the company "remains one of the most underappreciated stocks in the world."

Firm models $77.61B in revenue (expects results to at least meet; consensus $77.12B), $3.22 of EPS (expects results to slightly exceed; consensus $3.21), 76M iPhone units (+2% Y/Y, +67% Q/Q), 4.74M Mac units (-11% Y/Y), 15.5M iPad units (-4% Y/Y) and Services revenue of $6.45B. For Q2 2017, calculates revenue of $56.58B (consensus $53.77M) and EPS of $2.23 (consensus $2.09). Reiterates Buy rating.

Prospect for lowering of Q2 estimates post-earnings is noted elsewhere, however, with Bernstein (Outperform, $140) and RBC Capital Markets (Outperform $125) commenting to that end. J.P. Morgan (Overweight) notes view for Q2 forecast to register lower than expectations due to softer iPhone unit volume, though subscribes to consensus view of an improving iPhone cycle for the current year and considers shares a strong value opportunity factoring assumption of an eventual dividend payment increase.