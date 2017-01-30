General Growth Properties up 1.2% after Q4 results, 2017 guidance

Q4 FFO of $412M or $0.43 per share vs. $408M and $0.43 one year ago. Full-year FFO of $1.53 per share up from $1.44 in 2015.

Q4 same-store NOI up 5.1% Y/Y; EBITDA up 6.8%

Initial rental rates up 10.1%.

Tenant sales (less anchors) up 0.9% on a trailing 12-month basis.

In December, tenant sales (less anchors) up 2% Y/Y; sales per square foot (under 10K square feet) up 3.1%.

Full-year 2017 FFO per share guidance of $1.56-$1.61, with Q1 at $0.35-$0.37.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

