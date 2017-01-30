UDR reports inline Q4 and guidance

Q4 FFO per share of $0.47 up from $0.41 earned one year ago. FFO as adjusted of $0.46 vs. $0.42. Adjusted FFO (which backs out recurring capex) of $0.40 vs. $0.37.

Full-year FFO per share of $1.80 vs. $1.66 in 2015; FFO as adjusted of $1.79 vs. $1.67; Adjusted FFO of $1.63 vs. $1.51.

Q4 same-store NOI up 5.3% Y/Y, with revenue growth of 5% and expenses up 4.2%.

Same-store physical occupancy of 96.8% up 30 bps Y/Y. Annualized rate of turnover of 42.5% down 110 bps.

Q1 FFO per share is seen at $0.44-$0.46; as adjusted of $0.44-$0.46; AFFO of $0.42-$0.44.

Full-year FFO per share is guided to $1.83-$1.87; as adjusted of $1.83-$1.87; AFFO of $1.68-$1.72. SSNOI growth of 3.25-4.25%.

Conference call tomorrow at 1 ET

Previously: UDR beats by $0.01, misses on rental income (Jan. 30)

UDR flat after hours