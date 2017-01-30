Stocks sink in worst day since election on Trump policy jitters

Stocks fell broadly in their worst showing since the Nov. 8 election, although the worst losses were trimmed during the final hour of trading.

Much of the blame was directed at Pres. Trump's executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program and temporarily restricting nationals of seven Middle East countries from entering the U.S., but some caution was probable ahead of a busy week that includes the Fed's latest policy statement on Wednesday, Friday's monthly employment report, and a crowded schedule of quarterly reports.

But some investors no doubt worry that Trump's refugee action - whether seen as cruel or just clumsy - could hurt prospects for quick action on the new administration's plans to cut taxes, cut back regulations and shore up U.S. growth.

The energy sector (-1.8%) finished at the bottom of the day's leaderboard as U.S. crude oil ended 1.1% lower at $52.62/bbl; financial (-0.8%) and tech (-0.8%) also were weak.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed, with the 10-year yield remaining at 2.48%, and the U.S. Dollar Index finished just below its flat line, masking the dollar's 1.2% drop vs. the Japanese yen.