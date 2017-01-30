Reinsurance Group of America tops estimates; sets $400M buyback

Q4 net income of $190.1M or $2.92 per share vs. $163.1M and $2.46 one year ago. Operating income of $171.3M and $2.63 per share vs. $188M and $2.84 one year ago.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $92.59 up from $83.23. Today's close was $124.93.

As for guidance, company continues to target operating income per share growth of 5-8% and operating ROE of 10-12%.

A buyback authorization of up to $400M replaces the previous one.

Earnings call tomorrow at 11 ET

