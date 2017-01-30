Lukoil eyes Iran oilfield development decision this year

Russia's Lukoil (OTC:LUKOF, OTCPK:LUKOY) says it hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran and wants to expand its operations further in the Middle East this year.

Lukoil is talking with Iran's national oil company on helping with development of the Abe Timur and Mansuri fields in western Iran, according to the group's VP and head of upstream operations in the Middle East.

Lukoil and Iran are discussing the cost structure of the two projects, and the Russian group hopes Iran will reach a decision by the end of June, although no firm deadlines have been set.