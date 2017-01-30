Randy Rogers out as USA Truck CEO

Rogers is exiting the board as well, and he's to be replaced in both the CEO and board roles by current CFO James Reed.

James Craig has been appointed to the newly-created role of ECP and Chief Commercial Officer, where he'll focus on driving topline revenue through increased coordination of USA Truck's (NASDAQ:USAK) internal operations, as well as improving the overall customer service experience.

Chairman Robert Peiser notes last year was a tough one for the industry and the company (shares down 45% Y/Y), and a different approach was necessary.