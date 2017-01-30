Moody's maintains ratings for Sprint despite upsized term loan

Moody's is leaving ratings unchanged for cash-crunched Sprint (S -1.2% ) after the carrier multiplied the size of a new term loan.

Sprint boosted the size of a senior secured term to $4B, from $1.5B prior, along with obtaining a $2B senior secured revolving credit facility.

Those are rated Baa2, unchanged from earlier this month.

Moody's says the $2.5B boost will provide extra liquidity and could allow Sprint to delay issuing a $3.5B tranche of its spectrum ABS notes into mid-2017. Ratings include the expectation that parent SotBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) will "seek to retain the viability of Sprint as a going concern."

If Sprint can get on track to achieve positive free cash flow (and get its leverage approaching a multiple of five), Moody's would consider upgrading the company's ratings.