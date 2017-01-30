Rambus Q4 2016 okay, Q1 2017 projections roughly in line; -3.08%

Q4 2016 results – revenue $97.56M (+27.1% Y/Y, $1.56M above estimates ), EPS $0.16 (in line), operating costs and expenses $67.5M (+11% Q/Q, +56% Y/Y), net income $18.7M (+4% Q/Q, -10% Y/Y), cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $172.2M (+$21.4M from September 30, 2016), income tax provision approximately $0.9M

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $93M-$98M (consensus $96M), EPS $0.13-$0.17 (consensus $0.16), operating costs and expenses $67M-$70M

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Dr. Rob Black: "Our activity throughout 2016 has prepared us well for profitable growth moving into 2017. Our memory and interfaces business continues to perform well with the ability to accelerate our customer engagements for the data center. We also have several avenues of exciting opportunities to extend beyond our historic business, particularly as we move closer to the consumer with offerings serving the mobile edge."

Conference call

Press release

8-K