Pulling out of TPP “not entirely positive” for U.S. steel, Wood Mackenzie says

The reversal of the Trans-Pacific Partnership is "not an entirely positive outcome" for the U.S. steel industry, and could result in higher steel costs for U.S. manufacturers and a drop in high-value exports, Wood Mackenzie analysts say.

Pres. Trump in his executive order scuttling the deal said the decision was aimed at keeping jobs in the U.S., but Wood Mackenzie says the U.S. has gained more from its steel exports than what it spent on imports.

"While of lesser volume, the U.S. - at least in part - sold higher value-add steel... the sort of steel that helps to keep the high-cost U.S. steel-making business afloat," the firm says.

Relevant tickers include SLX, X, AKS, NUE, STLD.