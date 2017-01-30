Integrated Device Technology -4.16%; Q3 2017 okay, Q4 forecast light

Q3 2017 results – revenue $176.4M (-0.7% Y/Y, $0.24M above estimates ), EPS $0.35 ( $0.01 above estimates ), net income $49M (vs. $47.4M Q/Q, $52.2M Y/Y), gross profit $108.7M (vs. $111.4M Q/Q, $111.1M Y/Y), R&D expense $33.5M (vs. $35.3M Q/Q, $33.8M Y/Y), SG&A expense $25.7M (vs. $28.2M Q/Q, $25.1M Y/Y)

Q4 2017 projections – revenue $170M-$180M (consensus $179.43M), EPS $0.32-$0.36 (consensus $0.35)

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) president and CEO Gregory Waters: "Third quarter fiscal 2017 revenue totaled $176.4 million, slightly better than the midpoint of our prior guidance range, on strength in sensing solutions sold into our Consumer end market. We have increasing momentum in multiple new growth areas, particularly automotive, industrial, and sensors, that will drive future growth. Additionally, we remain disciplined in managing our operating model, delivering best-in-class profitability and earnings leverage."

Conference call

Press release

Presentation

8-K