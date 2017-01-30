Delek US adds Kremke as CFO, effective June 1

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) and and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) say that Kevin Kremke will join the companies as Executive VP effective April 1 and become CFO effective June 1.

Assi Ginzburg will exit his role as EVP and CFO on June 1, but will continue on as a VP overseeing business development and strategic planning and will remain a board member of Delek Logistics GP.

Kremke has nearly 20 years of financial experience in the energy sector, most recently as CFO of Ciner Resources and Ciner Resources Partners.