Pandora data joining as contributor to Billboard Hot 100

Streaming on Pandora (P -1% ) is joining in on the calculations used to figure the Billboard Hot 100 song chart.

The Hot 100 -- measured by Nielsen Music (NYSE:NLSN) -- now uses a formula that combines track sales along with radio airplay and Internet streaming (including Slacker, Google Radio, Napster and AOL Radio as well as YouTube and VidZone) to determine its rankings.

Pandora will also be part of sub-charts based on streaming as well as genre charts such as those based on country, R&B/hip-hop and others.

The first charts incorporating Pandora data are due tomorrow, and the new data has a positive impact on almost 40 of the 100 songs. Nine songs improved by five or more places using the Pandora data, the company says.