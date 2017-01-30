Juniper hardware powering Tokyo Stock Exchange overhaul

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is going with Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) for a major upgrade to its trading platform, the company says.

The TSE's proprietary trading system, "arrowhead," is going to "arrowhead v2" thanks to Juniper's MX480 3D Universal Edge Router.

Previously, users required separate network connections based on a number of factors. The MX480 will allow the exchange to use Multiprotocol Label Switching to deliver multiple services over the same network.

The new system also allows for a 50% increase in TSE access points and 10-Gpbs service delivery to users, Juniper says.