Evercore starts T-Mobile at Buy, carrier rivals at Hold

T-Mobile (TMUS -2.1% ) got another vote of confidence in a tough U.S. wireless market, as Evercore launched the company at Buy (and its Big Four rivals at Hold).

“TMUS has the best growth prospects in the space, driven by strong branding, product innovation, and improved network performance and coverage," says analyst Vijay Jayant. “It’s also the most likely to benefit from sector consolidation or wireless M&A from outside the telecom sector, as it provides a potential acquirer the opportunity to add a business that is strong on a standalone basis, and a digestible size.”

Meanwhile, pricing (with discounts of 10-30%) plays an advantage for T-Mobile and Sprint (S -1.2% ) vs. bigger rivals AT&T (T -0.5% ) and Verizon (VZ -0.5% ), he says. "Prices, adjusted for data included, have trended downward over time. Both T and VZ still have substantial portions of their subscriber bases on subsidy plans, and those customers continue to migrate to newer, lower-cost plans."

Jayant has a price target of $72 on TMUS, implying 18% upside.