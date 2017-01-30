DryShips +35% AH following Kalani stock purchase agreement

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) +34.9% AH after disclosing more information related to its Dec. 23 sale of more than 22.5M shares to Kalani Investments; shares already had rallied 23% in regular trading.

DRYS says it sold more than 31M shares to Kalani between Dec. 23 and Jan. 30 at an average price of ~$6.30/share for a total of $200M.

CNBC's Karen Finerman says: "Kalani Investments has already sold [the shares] to the public... They haven't made that particularly clear... So if you're buying it because you think somebody just bought $200M worth of stock - no. I think they were selling it to who they hoped would be the bigger fools."