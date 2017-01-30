'Split' tops 'A Dog's Purpose' to lead box office for second week

Split (CMCSA -0.8% ) reigned for a second straight week at the box office, topping another new entry from the same studio as well as the resilient Hidden Figures.

A Dog's Purpose -- like Split, also a Universal film -- drew $18.2M to trail Split's $25.7M. Along with No. 7 film Sing ($6.4M), Universal had three of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend.

Meanwhile, Hidden Figures (FOX +0.4% , FOXA +0.3% ) showed legs with $14M and the No. 3 spot. The Oscar-nominated film crossed $104M in domestic grosses in its sixth week of release.