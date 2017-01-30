'Split' tops 'A Dog's Purpose' to lead box office for second week

Split (CMCSA -0.8%) reigned for a second straight week at the box office, topping another new entry from the same studio as well as the resilient Hidden Figures.
A Dog's Purpose -- like Split, also a Universal film -- drew $18.2M to trail Split's $25.7M. Along with No. 7 film Sing ($6.4M), Universal had three of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend.
Meanwhile, Hidden Figures (FOX +0.4%, FOXA +0.3%) showed legs with $14M and the No. 3 spot. The Oscar-nominated film crossed $104M in domestic grosses in its sixth week of release.
The top five was rounded out by newcomer Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (SNE -3.5%) at No. 4 with $13.6M, and La La Land (LGF.A -0.5%), taking $12.2M (and crossing $106M in domestic grosses itself).