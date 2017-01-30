NextEra Energy, WPPI to build Wisconsin's largest solar facility

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and WPPI Energy say they plan to build a 100 MW solar energy center in Wisconsin, the largest such facility in the state. with a capacity to serve more than 23K people.

WPPI says it has entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement to buy the electricity from the solar energy center to serve its 51 member utilities in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa.

NEE expects to build and operate the Point Beach Solar Energy Center on land adjacent to its existing Point Beach Nuclear Plant in Two Rivers; the new facility is scheduled to come online in 2021.