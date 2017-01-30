Sanmina +10.5%; Q1 2017, outlook for Q2 confident

Q1 2017 results – revenue $1.72B (+12.4% Y/Y, $30M above estimates ), EPS $0.75 ( $0.08 above estimates ), operating margin 4.2%, operating income $71.7M (vs. $61M Y/Y), net income $57.7M (vs. $46.8M Y/Y), cash flow from operations $53.9M, ending cash and cash equivalents $405.2M, inventory turns 6.6x, cash cycle days 40.4

Q2 2017 projections – revenue $1.675B-$1.725B (consensus $1.65B), EPS $0.67-$0.72 (consensus $0.65).

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) chairman and CEO Jure Sola: "Solid execution and growth in our end-markets were key drivers for our improved financial results in the quarter. Revenue was up 3 percent sequentially and 12 percent year over year. Our value-added services, diversified markets and innovative technologies are key differentiators for Sanmina which allow us to capitalize on opportunities with new and existing customers. Based on our results for the first quarter and our outlook for the second quarter, we are optimistic that fiscal 2017 will be another growth year."

