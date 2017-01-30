Peabody Energy sees 2016 revenue totaling at least $4.71B

Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ +18.6% ) discloses that it expects 2016 total revenue to come in at $4.71B-$4.72B, with adjusted EBITDA of $482M-$502M.

BTU says 2016 revenues reflect pricing and volume declines driven by the coal industry downturn, but results rebounded in H2, driven by higher natural gas prices and increased demand.

BTU says it ended 2016 with an $872M cash balance, more than 3x higher than year-end 2015, reflecting higher revenue and ongoing cost savings.

Also, BTU expects to have sold 187M tons of coal in 2016.