President fires acting attorney general

A holdover from the Obama administration, Sally Yates had ordered DOJ lawyers not to defend Trump's executive order on immigration.

"The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," reads the statement from the White House announcing the firing of Yates.

Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney General for the Eastern District of Virginia, has been named acting AG until Jeff Sessions is confirmed by the Senate. A committee vote on Sessions could come as soon as tomorrow, but the full body isn't expected to act until at least next week.