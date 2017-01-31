BOJ raises growth forecasts

Following a two-day board meeting, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy on hold, but policymakers were more bullish on the economy, forecasting stronger growth in the coming years.

Despite the central bank raising GDP estimates and confirming it was on course to meet its 2% inflation target by 2018, the Nikkei fell by 1.7% , hit by selling around a stronger yen.

