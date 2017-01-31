Tech faces off against Trump

Depending on talent from around the world, a group of tech firms will meet today to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging President Trump's action restricting immigration and travel.

Among those invited: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Adroll, Airbnb (Private:AIRB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Automattic (Private:MATIC), BOX, Cloudera (Private:CLOUD), Cloudflare (Private:FLARE), Docusign (Private:ESIGN), Dropbox (Private:DROPB), ETSY, Evernote (Private:NOTE), GitHub (NYSEARCA:GIT), Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Lithium (OTCQB:LTUM), Medium, Mozilla, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Pinterest (Private:PINIT), reddit, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), SpaceX (Private:SPACE), Stripe (Private:STRIP), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), YELP and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

The discussions come after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) filed declarations of support for a lawsuit against the order by the Washington state attorney general.