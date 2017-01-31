Positive picture for the eurozone

Economic growth for the bloc rose at 1.7% last year, growing at a faster rate than the U.S. managed when averaged across the whole of 2016. That's the first time that happened since 2008.

The region's jobless rate also fell to 9.6%, the lowest figure since May 2009, while inflation of 1.8% is now near the ECB's target of "close to, but below 2%."

