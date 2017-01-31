More on Anixter's Q4

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) reports organic net sales rose 4% in Q4.
Network & Security Solutions net sales grew 6% to $1B.
Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales up 0.9% to $507M.
Utility Power Solutions net sales decreased 1.2% to $347.5M.
North America net sales increased 4.5% to $1.57B.
Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 20.4%.
Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 20 bps to 4.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 10 bps to 5.4%.
The company expects Q1 organic sales growth in the 1% - 3% range and FY2017 organic sales growth in the 1% - 4% range.