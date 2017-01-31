Futures lower after drop on Wall Street

Positive eurozone data overnight is boosting European equities, while U.S. stock index futures fell 0.2% as the Fed kicks off its two-policy meeting and investors continue to digest President Trump's travel ban.

U.S. stocks recorded their worst day of trading of the year in the previous session following an executive order to temporarily bar travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On the earnings front, Exxon Mobil, MasterCard, Pfizer are due to report before the bell, while Apple will release results after the market close.

Oil is down 0.3% at $52.45/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1201/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.48%.

