JAKKS Pacific announces some debt retirement

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) announces that the company has agreed to exchange convertible senior notes due in 2018 with a face amount of $27.59M for 2.0M shares of its common stock and approximately $17.1M in cash.

The company says that after the exchange the balance of the face amount of the 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $66.3M from approximately $93.9M.

“We are pleased with this transaction, which we believe enhances our balance sheet flexibility for the future, while resulting in a net reduction in the number of shares of our common stock underlying the 2018 notes by 1.2 million shares," says CEO Stephen Berman.

Source: Press Release