Pfizer Q4 top line off 3%; non-GAAP earnings off 13%; shares down 1% premarket

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Q4 results ($M): Total Revenues: 13,627 (-3.0%); Innovative Health: 7,726 (+1.2%); Essential Health: 5,902 (-7.9%).

Internal Medicine: 2,301 (+9.0%); Vaccines: 1,495 (-22.0%); Oncology: 1,357 (+46.2%); Inflammation & Immunology: 1,022 (-7.2%); Rare Disease: 602 (-7.2%); Consumer Healthcare: 950 (+2.2%).

Legacy Established Products: 2,821 (-7.3%); Sterile Injectable Pharma: 1,536 (+1.9%); Peri-LOE: 996 (-20.6%); Infusion Systems: 279 (-10.0%); Biosimilars: 91 (+44.4%); CentreOne: 178 (-23.3%).

Net Income: 775 (+550.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 2,894 (-12.5%); EPS: 0.13 (+533.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.47 (-11.3%).

Key Product Sales: Lyrica: 1,235 (+1.8%); Prevnar Family: 1,416 (-24.0%); Ibrance: 643 (+104.1%); Enbrel (ex. U.S./Canada): 708 (-21.9%); Lipitor: 464 (+1.8%); Viagra: 381 (-12.2%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $52B - 54B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.50 - 2.60.