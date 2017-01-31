More on Nasdaq's inline quarter

Q4 non-GAAP income of $161M or $0.95 per share vs. $150M and $0.89 one year ago. Included in results is a $646M pretax charge from the write-off of the eSpeed trade name.

Net revenue of $599M up 12% Y/Y, with subscription and recurring revenues representing 75% of total. Revenue in non-trading segments up 11%, with organic growth of 5%.

As of year-end, $38M of annualized run-rate cost synergies had been achieved out of a targeted $60M expected (from acquisitions completed in 2016).

Alongside the transition into new CEO Adena Friedman, the company is realigning segment reporting to integrate Listing Services and Corporate Solutions into a single Corporate Services segment. Market Technology is now reported as a separate reporting segment.

U.S. and European fixed income products and services will come together under a single brand called Nasdaq Fixed Income.

The company is getting out of its NLX interest rate futures.

NDAQ flat premarket