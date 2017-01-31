Seadrill -18% as complex restructuring talks take longer than expected

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) -18% premarket after saying it has not yet reached agreement among all counterparties in talks to restructure $8.2B in secured debt.

"These negotiations have proved to be more complex than we had originally anticipated," CEO Per Wullf says of efforts to raise at least $1B in new capital; extend bank maturities to the period from 2021 to 2023, reduce fixed amortization and amend financial covenants; and extend the maturity of unsecured claims to mature in the period from 2025 to 2028.

In addition to the secured debt, SDRL has unsecured debt of $2.3B and contingent liabilities of $3.5B, bringing its total liabilities to $14B.

SDRL "warn(s) that, if they don't reach their target by mid-February, they will move towards Chapter 11. So this means they will be negotiating in overtime over the next two weeks," says Carnegie analyst Frederik Lunde.

The restructuring is complex because it involves so many parties - including 42 banks - as well as several SDRL subsidiaries, including North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) and Sevan Drilling (OTCPK:SDRNF).

Documents released by the company show that the proposed restructuring depends on a surge in rig rates over the next several years to be successful.