Teva thumped in Copaxone patent challenge; appeal planned; shares down 7% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) slumps 7% premarket on robust volume in response to the news that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has invalidated all asserted claims of four patents ('250, '413, '776, '302) covering top seller Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL.

The patent infringement case involved five of six ANDA filers (generic competitors). The company filed a separate suit in the same court against all six filers in mid-December 2016 defending a fifth Copaxone patent ('874).

CEO Erez Vigodman says, "We intend to move forward with an immediate appeal. We will continue to vigorously protect our Copaxone franchise against further challenges and through the duration of this process."