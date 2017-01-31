More on Ally Financial's Q4 beat

Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.54 down from $0.56 in Q3, up from $0.52 one year ago. Full-year adjusted EPS of $2.16 up from $2.00 earned in 2015.

Q4 ROTCE of 9.4% down 40 basis points Y/Y.

Q4 provisions of $267M up from $240M a year earlier.

Q4 auto finance pretax income of $298M vs. $333M a year ago; insurance pretax income of $69M vs. $78M; mortgage finance pretax income of $15M vs. $9M; corporate finance pretax income of $31M vs. $9M.

Repurchases of $326M of stock, or 3.5% of float since July.

Previously: Ally Financial beats by $0.07 (Jan. 31)

ALLY no trades premarket