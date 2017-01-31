Weak guidance and earnings miss sends UPS lower

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports U.S. package volume increased 5% in Q4. Average revenue per piece was down 0.30%. Operating profit from the U.S. domestic segment was essentially flat from a year ago.

International package volume increased 7.3% during the quarter. International package revenue per piece was off 2.90%.

"Bottom-line results were challenged by a shift in product mix and the continued softness in industrial production," notes CFO Richard Peretz.

The company sees FY17 EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 vs. $6.17 consensus.

Previously: United Parcel Service misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Jan. 31)