Indonesia to temporarily exempt Freeport from some new mining rules

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +1.8% premarket as Indonesia will temporarily exempt its local unit from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.

However, comments from Indonesia's mining ministry do not specify which of the new rules, which require FCX to pay more taxes and divest a 51% stake, the company would be temporarily exempted from.

FCX is one of Indonesia's biggest taxpayers, paying more than $16B in taxes, royalties, dividends and other payments during 1992-2015, and has warned that the halt to its shipments since the new mining rules took effect on Jan. 12 could lead to much lower production at its Grasberg mine.