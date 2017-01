MasterCard lower after revenue miss

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) reports revenue increased 10% in Q4 on a currency-neutral basis.

Switched transactions were up 17% to 15.2B during the quarter.

Gross dollar volume increased 9% to $1.2T (adjusted for EU regulatory changes).

Cross-border volume was up 13% Y/Y.

MasterCard's effective tax rate in Q4 was 28.7% vs. 13.1% a year ago when discrete benefits factored in.

Operating margin was 49.8%, adjusting for special items.

MA -2.77% premarket to $106.27.

Previously: MasterCard beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 31)