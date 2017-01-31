Takeda nabs rights to Exelixis' cabozantinib in Japan for up to $228M

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) inks a collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) granting it exclusive commercialization rights to cabozantinib in Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, Exelixis will receive $50M upfront, development, regulatory and first-sales milestones up to $95M related to second-line renal cell carcinoma (RCC), first-line RCC and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma, additional milestones related to future indications, up to $83M in sales-based milestones and royalties of 15 - 24% on net sales up to $300M and 20 - 30% thereafter.

Takeda will be responsible for 20% of global cabozantinib development costs and 100% of the costs related to development in Japan. Exelixis will be responsible for manufacturing and supply.