More on Headwaters' FQ1

Adjusted income from continuing operations of $13.1M, or $0.17 per diluted share vs. $16.2M, or $0.21 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased of $42M.

Revenue by segment: Building products +33%; Construction Materials +3%. Roofing +20%.

As disclosed in November, Boral will acquire Headwaters for $24.25 per share in cash, representing an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6B.

"Underlying demand for our product set continues to be strong and we are therefore re-affirming our 2017 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA range of $235M-$250M, resulting in growth of between 24% to 32%," CFO Don Newman declared.

FQ1 results