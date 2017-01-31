Simon Property beats, boosts dividend, sees 10% FFO growth in 2017

Q4 FFO of $912.2M or $2.53 per share vs. $866.5M and $2.40 one year earlier. Full-year FFO per share of $10.49 up from $9.86 earned in 2015.

Occupancy at 96.8% up 70 basis points Y/Y; base minimum rent per square foot of $51.59 up 5.4%; Leasing spread for LTM of $7.82, up 12.7%.

Comparable property NOI up 5.6% Y/Y. Comparable property NOI growth in 2016 of 3.8%.

Quarterly dividend is hiked to $1.75 per share from $1.65 the previous quarter, and up 9.4% Y/Y.

1.4M shares bought back during quarter at average of $181.12 each.

Full-year 2017 FFO per share guidance of $11.45-$11.55, roughly 10% growth at the midpoint.

Conference call at 11 ET

