Exxon little changed premarket as Q4 earnings miss, revenue rises

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +0.1% premarket after posting a large Q4 earnings miss, taking a $2B impairment charge related to dry gas operations with undeveloped acreage in the Rocky Mountains region.

The impairment resulted from XOM's review of its reserves, after the company had warned it would need to revise the amount of unproduced resources it holds if oil prices remained low through year-end; XOM said at the time that the resources likely would no longer qualify as proven reserves under SEC rules.

Excluding the impairment, Q4 earnings rose to $3.7B, due to higher liquids realizations partly offset by weaker refining margins; revenue rose 2% Y/Y to $61B, the first increase in many quarters.

XOM's upstream business posted a $642M loss, including the $2B impairment; excluding the charge, earnings were $1.4B, up from $528M in the year-ago quarter the year before: U.S. upstream lost $2.32B vs. a $538M loss a year earlier.

Q4 downstream earnings totaled $1.2B, down $110M from a year ago, due to weaker refining and marketing margins; U.S. downstream earnings were $270M, down $165M from Q4 2015.