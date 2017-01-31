Dimension Therapeutics' gene therapy candidate for hemophilia B shows treatment benefit in early-stage study but side effects troubling; shares down 33% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) is off 33% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of interim results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing gene therapy candidate, Orphan Drug-tagged DTX101, in adult patients with hemophilia B, an inherited bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in blood clotting Factor IX (FIX). DTX101 is designed to deliver stable expression of FIX.

Data from the first two dose cohorts showed a positive treatment effect over follow-up periods ranging from six to 52 weeks. Patients in the second cohort (n=3) showed peak FIX expression of 13%, 20% and 12% at weeks 4, 8 and 8, respectively. FIX activity was 5% and 8% in two patients at 12 weeks follow-up and 7% for the third patient at 7 weeks. The low-dose cohort (n=3) also experienced a positive, albeit slightly lower, treatment benefit.

Treatment with DTX101 stressed the liver in five of the six participants, however, as measured by elevations in an enzyme called alanine aminotransferase (ALT). One patient in the second cohort experience a grade 4 (disabling or life-threatening) adverse event due to elevated ALT. All elevations were clinically asymptomatic with no elevations in certain other liver damage biomarkers. Patients received a tapering course of corticosteroids which returned ALT levels to the normal range in all but one patient.