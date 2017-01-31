More on Pentair's Q4

Adjusted net earnings of $0.78 per diluted share vs. $0.88 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Water Quality Systems +2%; Flow & Filtration Solutions -11%; Technical Solutions -12%.

"We still believe the sale of our Valves & Controls business will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2017, at which point we will have a dramatically improved balance sheet and be positioned to allocate resources in a disciplined manner," commented CEO Randall Hogan.

Forecast for Q1: Adjusted earnings of $0.61, on sales of $1.2B.

Forecast for 2017: Adjusted earnings of $3.45-$3.55, on sales of $4.7B.

Q4 results