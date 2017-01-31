Sweeping management changes at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announces several senior management moves.

The company says it's creating a new president & chief customer officer role to sharpen its focus on delivering an unified omni-channel customer experience. Sebastian Hobbs is promoted to the position.

A new chief retail insights and strategy officer role is also being created. George Murray is promoted to fill the duties.

COO Ed Hrabek and senior VP of North America store operations Tryna Kochanek have retired from the company.

Supply chain EVP Bryan Morgan has been promoted to be Signet’s new COO.

