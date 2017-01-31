Coach tops North America comparable sales expectations

Coach (NYSE:COH) reports North American comparable sales increased 3.0% in FQ2 to top the consensus estimate of analysts calling for a 2.4% gain.

International Coach brand sales rose 3% to $448M (+1% on a constant currency basis). Strong results from Macau contributed.

Gross margin during the quarter was up 140 bps to 68.6% of sales. Operating margin fell 10 bps to 22.3% of sales.

Coach expects revenue to increase at a low single-digit pace, inclusive of a negative impact from F/X.