Halliburton advises workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has advised workers from the seven Middle Eastern countries named in Pres. Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

Analysts say oil and natural gas companies, which Pres. Trump has consistently vowed to help, stand to be hit hardest among all the energy sectors from the travel restrictions.

“Oil and gas is going to have the most heartburn from this,” Michael Webber of the Energy Institute at University of Texas tells Bloomberg. “Other parts of the energy sector, like the electricity sector, are more domestically situated with its workforce and its assets.”