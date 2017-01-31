Seres Therapeutics' lead product candidate shows positive effect in mid-stage C. diff study; shares ahead 10% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) perks up 10% premarket, albeit on only 2,294 shares, in response to its announcement of positive interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate, Orphan Drug- and Breakthrough Therapy-tagged SER-109, for the prevention of recurrent infections due to Clostridium difficile (C. diff).

Data from the eight-week study showed a 44% (n=26/59) recurrence rate in the SER-109 group compared to a 53% (n=16/30) recurrence rate for placebo. The p value is not provided, however. On Slide #14, a relative risk (RR) is given (1.22) with a 95% confidence interval of 0.79 - 1.88 which implies that the treatment effect of SER-109 was not statistically significant compared to placebo (explained here).

Shares cratered in July of last year SER-109 flunked an earlier study in C. diff.

SER-109 is a single-dose capsule containing an ecology of bacterial spores enriched and purified from healthy screened human donors. Its keystone organisms address the underlying dysbiosis and returns the microbiome to a healthy state.

