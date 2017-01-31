Sprint +1.5% as cost-trimming, boost to revenue narrow its net loss

Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 1.5% premarket just before the open, after fiscal Q3 revenue that grew nearly 5% easily beat expectations and the company boosted its full-year outlook, though its net loss disappointed and postpaid churn rose both sequentially and Y/Y.

Sprint's cut expenses by about $1.6B so far, its CFO says, while it continues to grow the top line. A change to its service and repair program earl this month is expected to be accretive to EBITDA by $25M-$50M per quarter.

Net income improved to -$479M from a year-ago -$836M. EBITDA came to $2.45B vs. an expected $2.34B.

Revenue breakout: Service, $6.32B (down 5.4%); Equipment, $2.23B (up 56.3%).

Total net adds came to 577,000, including 405,000 net postpaid adds, 501,000 net prepaid losses, and wholesale/affiliate net adds of 673,000. But postpaid total churn rose to 1.67%, and postpaid phone churn rose to 1.57%.

Total liquidity was $9.1B at quarter's end, $6.1B in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

For full 2016, the company raised the low end of ranges, seeing a higher EBITDA range of $9.7B-$10B and higher operating income of $1.4B-$1.7B. Cash capex that was forecast at less than $3B is now seen at $2B-$2.3B. Meanwhile, adjusted free cash flow for the year is expected to break even.

