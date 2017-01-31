Stock futures tick lower into the open as earnings roll on

Stocks are set to open lower as investors process a heavy day of earnings reports and the potential effects of Pres. Trumps' controversial refugee policy; S&P and Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Major European bourses are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.7% as the yen strengthens, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Under Armour -25.6% premarket after disappointing Q4 results and downbeat 2017 guidance; investor reaction to earnings results from high-profile companies such as Exxon, Pfizer, MasterCard and UPS is mostly negative.

U.S. Treasury prices have returned to their flat lines after posting modest gains earlier; the benchmark 10-year yield is now unchanged at 2.48%.

U.S. crude oil +1.1% at $53.24/bbl on indications that OPEC is off to a strong start in implementing its production cut agreement.

Still ahead: Chicago PMI, consumer confidence