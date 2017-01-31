MediWound's EscharEx successful in mid-stage study, shares ease 1%

Thinly traded micro cap MediWound (MDWD) can't fight off the market's foul mood in early trading despite positive final results from a Phase 2 study assessing the effect of EscharEx in treating hard-to-heal wounds (results were first reported a year ago).

EscharEx is biopharmaceutical based on the same proteolytic enzyme technology used in the company's NexoBrid product which is commercially available in Europe and Israel for the removal of eschar (dead skin) in adults with serious thermal burns.

The 73-subject trial compared EscharEx to hydrogel vehicle in treatment-resistant wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and post-surgical and traumatic wounds. The primary endpoint was the incidence of completed debridement (removal of non-viable tissue) at the end of the debridement period (up to 10 treatment days).

Patients treated with EscharEx experienced a higher incidence of complete debridement (55%) compared to hydrogel vehicle (29%) (p=0.047). The difference was more profound in patients with diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers.

The company intends to share the data with the FDA and expects to advance EscharEx into Phase 3 development.

